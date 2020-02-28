|
|
Jacqueline Mavis Perkins 1933—2020
Jacqueline Mavis Perkins, 86, of Machesney Park, died February 24, 2020 in her home. Born March 1, 1933 in Rockford; daughter of Jack and Lucille Hallden. Jackie is a former tax assessor for Harlem Township. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Jackie was an avid reader, especially reading murder mysteries. She also enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Jackie played cards every week at GPS Community Church and enjoyed playing slot machines wherever she happened to be.
Survivors include her children Gary Perkins, Lorie Shallcross, Tammy Alergia, Donna (Tony Sanchez) Perkins, Casey (Heather) Perkins, and Beth (Paul) Kohlhorst; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; son Tim Perkins; and 4 sisters.
The family is honoring Jackie's wishes not to have a public service. Memorials may be given to Mercy Hospice in her name. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 712 Windsor Rd., Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020