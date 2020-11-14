Or Copy this URL to Share

Jacqueline Shirley 1955—2020

Jacqueline E. Shirley, 65, died Nov. 11, 2020 in Javon Bea Hospital, after short illness. Born July 31, 1955 in Chippewa Falls, WI, the daughter Alfred and Edith (Smalley) Holm. Employed as a machine operator at the gum factor for several years. Survived by two daughters, Chrystal Shirley of Rockton, Heather Shirley of South Beloit; 2 granddaughters, Aubrey and Kaelynn.

Celebration of Life planned for July 2021. Arrangements by Stateline Cremations.



