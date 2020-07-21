1/1
Jacqueline Waugh
1935 - 2020
Jacqueline Ann Waugh, 84, of Belvidere, IL passed away on July 16, 2020 at Presence Nazarethville in Des Plaines, IL. She was born on September 20, 1935 in Lindsey, NE to the late Oscar and Amelia (Schacher) Liske. She married the love of her life, William Waugh on April 30, 1955 in Rock Island, IL. Jacqueline is loved and will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, William; son, Reese (Susan) Waugh; daughters, Colleen Lavender, Theresa (Jeff) Leaich, Cindy (Dan) Oest, Diane (Joseph) Roggi; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 7 siblings; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 siblings. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. Mass will begin at 11:00 A.M. with a private interment at a later date in St. James Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
1 entry
July 21, 2020
Rest In Peace Aunt Jackie
Bob and Sandy Burns
Family
