Jacquelyn N. Cremeens 1930—2020
Jacquelyn N. Cremeens, 89, of Henderson, NV, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. Jacquelyn was born November 29, 1930 in Ironwood, MI, the daughter of John Eaton and Harriet (Johnson) Erickson. She was a graduate of West High School, in Rockford, Class of 1948 and University of Wisconsin where she received her degree in CUNA Management. Jacquelyn married Harold Edward Cremeens on October 14, 1948. He predeceased her on January 27, 1961. She worked for Winnebago County Schools Credit Union from 1975 to 1996, retiring as bank president. Jacquelyn was a member of Court St. United Methodist Church since 1959. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star - Order 590 and 641, Board of Directors- Winnebago City School Credit Union, Board of Directors- Citizen Community Credit Union, and the Board of Directors- Harry O. Perlee Chapter of Credit Unions. She is survived by her twin daughters, Pamela Cremeens of Henderson, NV and Paula (Roger) Rudeen of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Stacie (Jeff) Wendland of Des Moines, IA and Justin (Jessica) Miller of Rockford, IL; twin great grandchildren, Jaxson and Cooper Wendland, both of Des Moines, IA; brother, Ronald (Marilyn) Smith of Wakefield, MI; sister, Caryl Lane of South Haven, MI; as well as several nieces and nephews; and her special brother, F.L. (Skip) Erickson. The family would like to thank Nathan Adelson for their care of their mother.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Graveside Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make financial donations to Nathan Adelson Hospice Facility, 4141 University Center, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (NAH.org). To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020