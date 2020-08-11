1/1
Jacqulynne A. Klatt
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqulynne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqulynne A. Klatt 1944—2020
Jacqulynne A. Klatt, 76, of Rockford, IL went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020 in Rockford. Jackie was born on March 16, 1944 in Hartford, WI, to Floyd and Virginia (Nietzel) Wirth. Jackie married Merrill Klatt on June 19, 1965 in Beaver Dam, WI. After completing high school, Jackie went on to beauty school where she received her license and practiced for several years in Wisconsin. Moving to Illinois, she then worked at GTE in Genoa, which later became AG Communications, for 32 years before retiring. Jackie was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere for many years and helped out with the Ladies Guild. She enjoyed quilting and sewing in her earlier years. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Jackie will be dearly missed by her husband, Merrill Klatt; children, Chandler (Wendy) Klatt and Monica (Mark) Revolinski; brother, Maurice (Lisa) Wirth of Florida, sister, Debbie (Bill) McCarthy of Colorado; grandchildren, Shawnee Klatt, Andrea (Dave) Dutz, Austin, Jenna, and Lucas Revoliniski; great-grandchild, Dane Dutz; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Virginia Wirth; sister, Cynthia Schroeder; brother in-laws, Roger Schroeder and James Schultz; niece, Tracy Wirth; and infant, Amanda Huber.
A graveside service will take place at a later date at Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere, IL. Reverend Keith Richard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to establish in her honor at a later date. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.andersonfcs.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved