Jacqulynne A. Klatt 1944—2020
Jacqulynne A. Klatt, 76, of Rockford, IL went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020 in Rockford. Jackie was born on March 16, 1944 in Hartford, WI, to Floyd and Virginia (Nietzel) Wirth. Jackie married Merrill Klatt on June 19, 1965 in Beaver Dam, WI. After completing high school, Jackie went on to beauty school where she received her license and practiced for several years in Wisconsin. Moving to Illinois, she then worked at GTE in Genoa, which later became AG Communications, for 32 years before retiring. Jackie was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere for many years and helped out with the Ladies Guild. She enjoyed quilting and sewing in her earlier years. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Jackie will be dearly missed by her husband, Merrill Klatt; children, Chandler (Wendy) Klatt and Monica (Mark) Revolinski; brother, Maurice (Lisa) Wirth of Florida, sister, Debbie (Bill) McCarthy of Colorado; grandchildren, Shawnee Klatt, Andrea (Dave) Dutz, Austin, Jenna, and Lucas Revoliniski; great-grandchild, Dane Dutz; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Virginia Wirth; sister, Cynthia Schroeder; brother in-laws, Roger Schroeder and James Schultz; niece, Tracy Wirth; and infant, Amanda Huber.
A graveside service will take place at a later date at Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere, IL. Reverend Keith Richard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to establish in her honor at a later date. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.andersonfcs.com
