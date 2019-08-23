|
Jaime Moctezuma 1958—2019
Jaime Moctezuma, 61, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born March 14, 1958, in Mexico. He was a selfless patron and loving grandfather of eight. He is also survived by his wife, Ann; his children, Marisa, Luke and Amanda.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019