Jaime Puente 1954—2020
Jaime Puente, loving husband, father, and grandfather died on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the age of 66, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jaime, born January 20, 1954, in Harlingen, Texas, moved to Chicago at 11 and then the Rockford area in 1976. He is survived by his adoring family, who treasured his wit, calm, leadership and laugh. Jaime had many passions, especially music. He was a talented guitarist who collaborated with many different musicians in his life and was a long-standing member of the band The Edge. He instilled in his children a deep appreciation for a variety of genres, especially rock, blues, and jazz. He loved to travel and share adventures with his wife, Nola, whom he openly and wholly adored. He loved good food, wine, and smoking meats. He was clever and handy, always teaching his kids along the way. Highly intelligent, bilingual, and hardworking, Jaime earned a bachelor's degree and two master's degrees during his career working at Sundstrand /UTAS, with positions starting in the shop progressing to upper level management. He was a teacher, mentor, and role model to many during his career. It was impossible to spend time with Jaime without appreciating his unique temperament; he was lively and comedic with an infectious, wholehearted laugh, yet was also steadfast, calm, consistent, and sturdy. He loved his five children and nine grandchildren immensely, and never missed an opportunity to show his love to each of them and appreciate their unique qualities. Jaime was a devoted follower of Jesus, and taught by example the importance of unconditional love, generosity, and grace.
Jaime is survived by his wife, Nola (ne Belke); his five children, Michelle (Jason) Weeks, Adrian Puente, Cory Matczak, Rayna (Christopher) Styles and Neicy (Charlie) O'Malley; his nine grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Elijah, Myah, Emma, Sophia, Grace, Owen, Emily and Mila; his parents Isabel and Sofia Puente; his sister, Cindy (Danny) Garcia; and numerous nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the care they received from Journeycare Hospice in Barrington. No service planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Literacy Council, 928 N. Main Street, Rockford, Illinois.
