James A. Abels 1934—2020
James R. Abels, 85 of Rockford passed away June 2, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born August 31, 1934 in Rockford, the son of Fred & Emma (Newmen) Abels. Married Alice Bomgarden in Rockford, on May 23, 1953. He was a Building Engineer for twenty-five years with the Rockford School District 205. In addition, a carpet installer for House of Limburg for fifteen years. James was a workaholic having one main job and working two other part time jobs.
He attended Christ United Methodist Church. Both James and Alice loved square dancing. They would travel all over the US dancing for over twenty five years. James was an avid gardenr and woodworker. He was a member of Forest City Woodworkers.
Survivors include wife Alice; daughter, Joan (Fiancé Larry Griffin) McQuinn; special exchange students that he felt were like his grandchildren, Sophie, Ania, Gesa and Kam; brother, William Ables; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, two brother and two sisters.
Due to Covid 19 a private service will be online at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at www.zoom.com with access code 810-290-6045. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial may be made to the family for a memorial to be established. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
James R. Abels, 85 of Rockford passed away June 2, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born August 31, 1934 in Rockford, the son of Fred & Emma (Newmen) Abels. Married Alice Bomgarden in Rockford, on May 23, 1953. He was a Building Engineer for twenty-five years with the Rockford School District 205. In addition, a carpet installer for House of Limburg for fifteen years. James was a workaholic having one main job and working two other part time jobs.
He attended Christ United Methodist Church. Both James and Alice loved square dancing. They would travel all over the US dancing for over twenty five years. James was an avid gardenr and woodworker. He was a member of Forest City Woodworkers.
Survivors include wife Alice; daughter, Joan (Fiancé Larry Griffin) McQuinn; special exchange students that he felt were like his grandchildren, Sophie, Ania, Gesa and Kam; brother, William Ables; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, two brother and two sisters.
Due to Covid 19 a private service will be online at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at www.zoom.com with access code 810-290-6045. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial may be made to the family for a memorial to be established. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.