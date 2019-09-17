|
James A. Drew 1919—2019
James A. Drew, 100, of Rockford, passed away on September 15, 2019. Born on June 8, 1919, in Grand Tower, IL, the son of Fred and Sara (Green) Drew. James married Jewell Dulaney in 1937; she predeceased him 1978. He then married Velna Carter-Kildow in 1979; she predeceased him in 2005. James was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a lifetime member of VFW - 922. James worked for many years at JL Clark. He loved to fish and spend time with his family. Survived by his children, Betty (Charles) Streeter of Buena Vista, GA, Jim (Gwen) Drew of Cedarville, IL, and Margaret Holder of Rockford; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by four sisters; three brothers; and grandson, Timothy.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 20, in Fred C. Olson Chapel; 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford. Visitation at 9:30 am prior to the service. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019