|
|
James A. Humphrey 1935—2020
James A. Humphrey, 84, died peacefully at his home February 3, 2020. He was born August 2nd, 1935 in Little River, SC and was raised at Epworth Orphanage in Columbia, SC where he attended Dreher High School. Jim enlisted in the US Air Force in 1953 and served for 21 years. He became an Air Commando in 1963 and served 2 tours in Vietnam. He married the love of his life, Marie Troutman October 21st, 1963 at Hulbert Field Air Base in Fort Walton Beach Florida. Jim retired from the Air Force and he and his family moved to Sioux City, IA where he worked for Zenith Corp. in 1978 they moved to Rockford, IL where he worked for Gunite for 18 years; he retired in March of 1996. Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He enjoyed cruise vacations with his wife and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Marie; daughters Carol (Allan) Angel and Jeanette (David) Andersson; Grandchildren Adam, Alex, Austin, Aaron, Erik, Hailey and Craig; sister Barbara (Henry) Sanders. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his children Rhonda Christine and James Garland. Visitation for James will take place Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108. Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to establish at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020