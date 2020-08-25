James A. "Jim" Tilmon Jr. 1959—2020James A. "Jim" Tilmon Jr., 60, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.Jim was born September 13, 1959 in Fort Rucker, AL, son of James A. Tilmon Sr. and Louise (Johnson) Tilmon. He married Laurie Horton on July 13, 2012 in Belvidere, IL. Jim flew as a captain for American Airlines for 34 years. Jim's love for flying and FC Barcelona was exceeded only by the love he had for his family. He will be remembered as a mentor to many.Surviving relatives include his wife, Laurie Tilmon; sons, Marcus and Conner Tilmon; step-sons, Ryan (Joni) and Wynn (Bridget) Schoeneck; parents, James Sr. (Joan) Tilmon and Louise Tilmon; siblings, John (Linda) and Thera Tilmon; 2 neices, 1 nephew and 4 grandchildren.There will be no public services held at this time. Cremation rites will be accorded.Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108.