|
|
James A. Tracy 1923—2020
James A. Tracy, 96, of Rockford, died March 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Born on June 18, 1923 in Kewanee, Illinois, to Glenn K. and Clara (Searles) Tracy. He grew up in Geneseo, Illinois. Served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Married his high school sweetheart, Wilma Amelia Loenser, on July 1, 1944. Graduated from the University of Illinois and began work at Barber Coleman Company in Rockford, where he served as Secretary Treasurer before retiring after 37 years. Throughout his life, Jim volunteered his time and talents to many organizations. He was President of the Rockford Chapter of the National Association of Accountants, president of the Garden Club of America, and a charter member of the Northern Illinois Botanical Society (NIBS). He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where he served as President of the Congregation. He was also very involved with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, working on their board in many capacities. Locally, he worked tirelessly for the United Way and Boys and Girls Club, Kiwanis and the local chapter of the Garden Club of America; enjoying all the people he met along the way. Jim and Wilma enjoyed traveling and when he retired they celebrated with a trip around the world going to many gardens where he photographed many prize winning flowers entering photo contests for the Garden Club and the Illinois State Fair. Survived by his wife of 75 years, Wilma; children, Catherine (Lee) VanSickle-Arnold of Rockford and Julie Ann (David) Janssen of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Richard (Anne) VanSickle of Houston, TX, Tracy (Pete) Sedunov of Crested Butte, CO, James (Jill) VanSickle of Watertown, WI and Michael (Stephanie) VanSickle of Reading, PA; great-grandchildren, Zach, Jenna, Evan, Amelia, Brynn, and Elliott Van Sickle and Floyd Sedunov. Predeceased by his parents and siblings. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural Street, Rockford, Illinois. Memorials in Jim's name may be made out to Klehm Arboretum, Our Saviors Lutheran Church or Lutheran Social Services of Illinois. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020