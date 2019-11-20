|
James "Jim" Andrew Sylvester 1947—2019
James "Jim" Andrew Sylvester, 72, of Rockford peacefully passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by his family after a very brief illness. Jim was born February 4, 1947, in Rock Island, IL, the son of John and Darlene. Jim graduated from Rock Island High School in 1965. He graduated from Augustana College in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting where he was a member of the Gamma Alpha Beta fraternity. Jim moved to Rockford in 1969 and married Nancy Jochim on August 21, 1971. Jim worked in accounting for Coopers and Lybrand, Beloit Corporation, and Caron International, and in business development for RSM McGladrey, Inc. Jim worked as a real estate agent for Whitehead Realtors and in mortgage lending for First National Bank & Trust, Bank One, Todays Mortgage Source, Chase Bank, and Blackhawk State Bank. He opened his own mortgage loan company, First Mortgage Professionals, and opened two frozen custard stores, Jimmy's Frozen Custard, in the Rockford area. His volunteer affiliations include Northern Illinois Score, Rockford Board of Realtors, Institute of Management Accountants, Rockford Chamber of Commerce, Children's Development Center, Seventh Street Redevelopment Association, Harlem School District, Rock River Homeowners Association, and Carpenters Place.
Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Marcy (Wayne) Sylvester Ceranek and Holly Sylvester; sisters, Linda Guile, Sally (Jerry) Caffrey, Susie (Bob) Schuch, Peggy (Roy) Simpson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steven (Ann) Jochim, James (Joann) Jochim, Michael (Lynda) Jochim, Charlie (Lynn) Jochim, Marcia (Bill) Jochim-Martin, and many nieces and nephews and lifelong friend, John Beuster. Proceeded in death by his parents; parents-in-law Leonard and Marjorie Jochim; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leonard "Skip" Jochim, Carol Jochim, Lawrence Guile, Judy Jochim, and Allen Rodriguez. Jim was a strong, caring man with a fabulous sense of humor and a deep love for his family. He had a true entrepreneur spirit and served as a mentor to many family and friends in the Rockford area. He had a passion for cars and his dog, Bentley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Rock Valley College Foundation, www.rockvalleycollege.edu/give, the Holly Sylvester Special Needs Scholarship.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108 with a visitation to be held from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the funeral home and will continue on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Express condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019