James "Jimbo" Arthur Anderson 1965—2020James "Jimbo" Arthur Anderson was born November 24, 1965 in Rockford, Illinois to Robert and Nancy (Endres) Anderson. He passed away on June 23, 2020. Jim began his roofing career in 1982 and worked as a roofer for over 35 years. Jim loved building model cars and had a deep appreciation for music. Above all, Jim cherished his family. Anytime a family member needed help, Jim was there. Jim is survived by his parents, Robert and Nancy Anderson; siblings, Kevin Anderson, Robert (Judy) Anderson Jr, Judith Elaine Anderson, Rebecca (Gary) Sands, and John Russell Anderson; Many nieces and one nephew; Many great nieces and great nephews. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Due to current health concerns everyone that enters will be required to wear a mask. There will be a private graveside service and interment for family only.