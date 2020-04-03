|
James Burgess 1934—2020
James "Jim" Lewis Burgess, age 85 of Sterling, formerly of Decatur, IL, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling.
Jim was born on April 17, 1934 in Vienna, IL, the son of Louis Edward and Naomi Ruth (Jones) Burgess. He graduated from Gridley High school. He is a United States Army Veteran and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Jim married Maryalis Burke on July 4, 1959 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Tampico. He was a barber in Decatur for 55 years and owned Roffler of Decatur Barber Shop. He retired from the profession that he loved at the age of 80. Jim was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Decatur and a past member of the Decatur Elks Club. He and his wife loved to ballroom dance. He enjoyed bicycling and repairing bikes, helping with Boy Scouts and he had a love for children, especially his three granddaughters.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Maryalis; two sons, Roger (Nadia) Burgess of St. Louis, MO and Gary (Patti) Burgess of Rockford; one daughter, Carol (Mark) Humphreys of Sterling; one sister, Melba (Arthur) Kasprzak of Mishawaka, IN; one brother, Kenny Burgess of Chenoa, IL; three granddaughters, Rachel Humphreys, Lauren Humphreys and Nicole Burgess and two step grandchildren, Adriano Pascaru and Alexandrina Pascaru.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private graveside service will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Tampico. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date in Decatur.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020