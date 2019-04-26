|
James Byron Cooper 1929—2019
James Byron Cooper, 89, of Rockford passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born July 4, 1929 in Rockford, predeceased by his parents Harold D. and Okla M. (Joy) Cooper, and his sisters Phyllis Palm and Irene Stokstad. Graduate of West High School, Class of 1948. Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in the Korean War (Navy Band). Jim was predeceased by his wife, Dolores "Dee" M. Skadoski October 8, 2015. They married on September 18, 1954 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church where they were lifetime members, and he was an active Golden Ager, ushered, and volunteered with the mobile food pantry. Jim played in Bill Engberg's Orchestra beginning 1954 and continued throughout his life. He also played with the Old Towne Band from 1994-2010. Jim worked at Barber-Colman Company from 1948-1991 retiring as a Production Control Supervisor. Jim won state championship for West High School, setting records for the 100 yard dash. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was doing yardwork or taking long walks on the bike path. And he loved ballroom dancing with his wife. Survived by his daughters, Cynthia J. Cooper and Lori D. Cooper, and there was never a day that went by where they did not know how special they were to their father. He was also blessed with his grandchildren, Stacy Buerger, Heidi McCullough, Lindsay Donnewald, and Riley Donnewald, as well as his great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Phouvieng, Erek, Miya, SaengDuane, Laelynn, Shayne, Raychael, Jaycen, and Brady.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., Rockford with Reverend Len Hoffmann officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:45 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Luncheon at Stockholm Inn to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cooper family will be accepted. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
