|
|
James C. Carabelli 1950—2019
James "Jim" C. Carabelli, 69, of Loves Park passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born July 24, 1950, in Rockford, the son of Eugene and Beverly (Isoz) Carabelli. Survivors include his beloved daughter, Dawn (Steven) Franklin; grandchildren, Avril and Reeve; sister-in-law, Rhonda Carabelli; brother, John (Jan) Carabelli; sisters, Janice (Greg) Hobbs and Jill Carabelli; special Uncle Bob; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Service at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. Burial in Pinnacle Hill Cemetery. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019