|
|
James C. Fortune 1933—2019
Byron – James C. Fortune, 85, longtime Byron resident, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 23, 1933 in Putnam County, MO the son of Clarence and Virginia (Ward) Fortune. He married Barbara Vorreiter on August 22, 1953 in Putnam County, MO; she preceded him in death on March 1, 2015. James was a hard worker who mastered many trades. He worked for Milwaukee Railroad where he retired from in 1996. After retirement he went on to own Jim's Repair. He also worked in TV repair, as a locksmith and was in a partnership owning Western Auto Store in Byron. James is survived by his children, Brian (Glo) Fortune, Melody (Brad) Hedges, and Rhonda (Jon) Gluck all of Byron; grandchildren, Nicole (Ted) Wood, Samantha Schmitz, Rachel (Brian) Oracki, Andy (Kari) Fortune, Kyle (Kayla) Gluck, Savannah Gluck, and Madelyn Gluck; and 9 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and granddaughter Meredith. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home in Byron preceded by visitation beginning at 10 AM. Pastor Randy Snider of Cornerstone Family Church in Byron will officiate. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery. Memorials in his name may be made to Serenity Hospice & Home in Oregon, IL. To leave an online condolence please visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019