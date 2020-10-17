James C. Freeman, Jr. 1946—2020
James C. Freeman, Jr. 73, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 with his loving wife and children by his side. James was born December 12, 1946 to the parents of James C. Freeman Sr. and Margarite (Hill) Freeman. He attended East High School and was a member of Second Congregational Church. James was a member of the Navy and served in Vietnam. He worked in janitorial/maintenance services for the Rockford School District for 11 years. James is survived by his wife Laurie, son; Andre Freeman, and daughters; Kimberly McClain of Fort Washington, MD and Bonnie Bedberry of Avon, IN. Private services are to be accorded. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation. www.fallenpatriots.org
