James C. Hager 1946—2020
James "Jim" Clarence Hager, 74, of Rockford passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Cherryvale Place after battling pancreatic cancer and dementia. Born June 9, 1946, in Rockford, the son of Clarence and Alin (Johnson) Hager. Graduated from Guilford High School and Southern Illinois University where he was a member of the TKE Fraternity. Formerly married to Charlette (Bargren) Hager. President and owner of Modern Suspension Systems and Rockford Metal Products. Jim was a brilliant collector of various types of art and was honored to be a board member of Rockford Art Museum for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring antiques, making welded art and jewelry and tinkering. He loved dogs, but especially his current dog, Princess Leia. He was a movie buff and car enthusiast. Jim enjoyed scuba diving and deep-sea fishing. He loved to travel and take trips with "the guys." He especially loved taking his kids and grandkids to Disney Parks and Hawaii. He had a heart of gold and "Jimmy" could make anybody laugh. Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth (Mike) Odling; grandchildren, Ethan Odling and Ava Odling; sister, Virginia Lucas. Predeceased by his parents; sister, Claryce Shipton. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Cherryvale Place and Heartland Hospice.
Due to Covid, services will be private with entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity that Jim supported dearly has been established at Shriners Hospitals for Children
at donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/2824565
. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com
.