James C. Miller 1922—2019
James C. Miller, 97, of Rockford, IL, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
Jim was born September 17, 1922 in Rockford, IL, the son of Warren R. and Elsie (Figely) Miller, Sr. He graduated from Rockford High School, Class of 1940, and served as class reunion chairman for many years starting in 1990. Jim attended Northern Illinois and Michigan State Universities prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in World War II. He served as a Communications Officer with the Allied Force Headquarters in North Africa. He married Darlene Russell on November 26, 1948 in Rockford, IL. During his 33 year career as a Foreign Service officer with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Information Agency's Voice of America, he served in engineering and operations management of VOA's international broadcasting facilities. Tours of duty included the Philippines, Germany, Okinawa, Washington D.C., New York, Ohio and North Carolina. Jim was a member of SecondFirst Church where he served on various boards and committees. He was an enthusiastic amateur radio operator, licensed since 1940. He enjoyed making new friends and talking with old friends through his radio hobby. His call sign was W4JR. Jim was a member of the Rockford Amateur Radio Association, the Antique Radio Club of Illinois and a Life Member of the American Radio Relay League. He was also a lifelong Cubs Fan. Jim will be dearly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife, Darlene Miller; daughters, Pamela Miller (Dennis Henderson) and Kimberly Taylor; grandchildren, Christie and Tyler Joseph; great-grandsons, Hunter, Greyson, Harrison and Landon; niece, Martha (Peter) Lewis and nephews, Steve and Mark Yagle. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Warren "Bud" (Virginia) Miller, Jr. and Sam (Velma) Miller of Rockford. The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care received from Julie Oddo and Sandi Getter as well as Northern Illinois Hospice who helped make Jim's final months the absolute best they could be.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at SecondFirst Church, 318 N. Church Street in Rockford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019