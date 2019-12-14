Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
James C. "Jim" Siemsen


1937 - 2019
James C. "Jim" Siemsen Obituary
James "Jim" C. Siemsen 1937—2019
James "Jim" C. Siemsen, 81, of Roscoe formerly Skokie, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019. James was born in Skokie to Oscar and Elsie (Hinze). James was affectionately known by family and friends as Mickey. Jim was a loving family man, an avid gardener and bird-watcher.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary (nee Burke); sons, James, Timothy (Kristin), Gregory; sister, Patricia Stroker; grandchildren, Ryan, Ty, Jynelle, Amanda (Ryan), Myles, Emma, Kurtis, Hunter, Seth, Jarod, Kaleigh, Chelsea, son-in-law, Shaun, several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Thomas, Daniel, Bonnie, Laura; and siblings, Grace, Ruth, Bobby, Ralph, Elaine, Harold, Harvey, and Richard.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019
