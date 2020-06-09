James Croudep 1949—2020James Timmy "Hooks" Croudep , of Aurora, departed this earthly life May 27, 2020 in Naperville, IL. He was born November 20, 1949 the son of James and Ida Croudep. James lived in Aurora a short time, living in Rockford over 20 years coming from California. He married Deloris White in Rockford she preceded him in death. He was employed many years as a loader by United Parcel Service. James graduated from Jeffersonville High School, later to attend Eastern Kentucky University.James leaves to cherish many loving memories, three daughters, Vanessa Carter, Brittney (Markus) Paden and Lena Lawson-Croudep; son, Byron Croudep; five grandchildren; two sisters, Tyra Davey and Rose Ann Croudep; and brother, Michael (Stephanie) Croudep; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including special sister in law, Carolyn Gray-Redmond. He was predeceased by his parents, and wife.Moving visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday,June 11, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.Burial in Sunset memorial Gardens. Private services will be held at 12:00 noon