James D. Harrison 1934—2019
James Daniel Harrison passed away peacefully at Presence St. Anne Center on March 16, 2019 at the age of 85. Born January 23, 1934 in Dixon; the son of John J. and Isabelle (Blackburn) Harrison. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Marian (Warner) Harrison, whom he lovingly referred to as "Tiger," on May 25, 1957.
James graduated from Community High School in Sterling, class of '52. Enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and served his country until 1957.
He retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company in 1993 as a manager. James was a part-time manager for one of the first McDonald's in Rockford and upon retiring from Illinois Bell he was a security guard for Cherryvale Mall and Chrysler.
James was a member of Holy Family Church where he served as an usher.
He enjoyed being a Boy Scout leader and an avid Notre Dame, NIU Huskies and Packers fan, as well as any sport his sons and grandchildren participated in.
James is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marian; sons, Brian (Gail) and Bruce (Jeanne); grandchildren, Jeannie Harrison (Steven Hilliard), Jamiann (Casey ) Estep, Zachary (Erika), Emily (Samantha), Haley, Kyle (Kristin), Corey, Michael, Nathan and Ben; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Harper, Lucas and Nyla; brother, Tom Flock; niece, Rebecca; brother-in-law, EL Basa; special friends, Marilyn Daughtery and Fr. David Beauvais.
His family was the most important thing in his life!
Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, Rockford. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to OSF Hospice. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Dixon. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019