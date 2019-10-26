|
|
James "Jim" Delo Baldwin 1936—2019
James ("Jim") Delo Baldwin, 83 of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Jim was born August 27, 1936, in Jewett, OH; the son of Ray and Marjorie (Reichard) Baldwin.
Jim married Asuncion "Cindy" Sievert at St. James Catholic Church in 1967. He earned a Masters degree at Rockford College and had a long career as a school teacher and employment counselor. Jim was active in volunteer work in the community throughout his lifetime.
Jim is survived by his wife Cindy, his sons Howard and Andrew Baldwin; grandchildren, Nicole, Josiah and Nathanael; sister, Marybeth Iden; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (doctorswithoutborders.org). Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019