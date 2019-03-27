|
|
James Dixon 1966—2019
Deacon James K. Dixon, of Rockford departed this earthly life March 23, 2019. He was born August 8, 1966 in Rockford the son of Paul and Diane Dixon. James married the former Victoria Jones February 26, 1998. He was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church serving as a Deacon. He graduated from Jefferson High School class of 1984
James leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Victoria; six daughters Latasha Dixon, Chantally Dixon, Aleshia (Jesse) Jones, Monet Dixon, Nena Jones and Azeta Whitaker; son, Christopher Dixon; 11 grandchildren; his parents, Paul and Diane; two sisters, Arnesha (Terry) Tate and Chasity Dixon; two brothers, Silas ( Rochelle Ward) Scott and Christopher (Yvonne) Dixon; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Journee Jones.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019