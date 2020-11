James Dresser 1958—2020

Loving father and brother, James Edward Dresser, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away on November 8, 2020. Jim died of a sudden death and a victim of the Covid 19 pandemic. Jim was born April 6, 1958. Predeceased by parents Richard and Donna Dresser and nephew Bradley Emerson. He leaves behind his daughters Chantel and Jamie Dresser, brothers Mike (Lana), Dave (Jody), Steve (Theresa), sister Ann Emerson as well as lots of nieces and nephews and his dog Rizzo. Born and raised in Loves Park, IL, Jim attended Harlem High School, graduating in 1976. Jim was also a proud Navy veteran. "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted."



