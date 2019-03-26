Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
James E. Austin 1950—2019
James E. Austin, "Papa" 68, of Roscoe passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born September 22, 1950, in Beloit, WI, the son of Frank Oscar and Laura Violet (Brown) Austin. Married Patricia Green. Formerly owned Micro 15 Grinding currently employed by Ro-Pal Grinding. Survivors include his wife, Patricia; children, Jamie Floyd (Amie Manning) Austin, Raymond Zwiger, Beverly (Eric Holden) Zwiger and Joshua (Jessica Bennehoff) Green; daughter-in-law, Amber Austin; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ryman. Predeceased by his parents; son, Michael Austin; several brothers and sisters.
Service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Burial in Argyle Scottish Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, in the funeral home. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
