James E. Jaworowski 1941—2019
James E. Jaworowski, 77, of Rockford, passed away August 17, 2019 at Mercy Health Hospital after a long illness. Born September 21, 1941, in Rockford, the son of Antone & Ruth (Eschen) Jaworowski. Served in the US Navy. Married Vivian Spangler in Rockford on February 20, 1965. Jim was an Iron Worker with Local 498 for over 30 years, retiring in 1996.
Jim was an avid sports fan. His family has many fond memories of their trips to both Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers games. He enjoyed history, watching old classic movies, the trips to Las Vegas with Vivian, and doing many things with his grandchildren-including fishing and taking them to the county fairs and zoos.
Survivors include, wife, Vivian; sons, Tony (Ellen) and Matt (Carol) Jaworowski; grandchildren, Margaret, Anna, Jonathan and Jacob; and sister Lois Jardeen. Predeceased by parents, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL, 61103. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to . Send online condolence at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019