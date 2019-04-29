Home

James E. "Jim" Phillip


James E. "Jim" Phillip Obituary
James "Jim" E. Phillip 1938—2019
James "Jim" E. Phillip, 80 of Rockford, passed away April 24, 2019 in his home. Born September 4, 1938 in Rockford; the son of Paul and Mary Jane (Schlenk) Phillip. He married Kathleen M. Swanson on September 9, 1961 in Rockford.
A life-long resident of Rockford, Jim was the owner and president of Office Copy Products Inc. for 32 years. He was a graduate of St. Thomas High School and attended John Carroll University.
An avid golfer, Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan; Jim enjoyed photography, woodworking, bird watching, telling corny jokes, volunteering at Crimson Ridge and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Kay Phillip; children, Daniel (Brenda) Phillip, Mary Phillip, Marge Nania and Ed (Amy) Phillip; grandchildren, Johnny Phillip, Anna Phillip, Nate Nania, Isaiah and Aubrey Phillip; sisters, Sister MaryAnn Phillip, Margaret (Richard) Bachrodt and Kathy (Kurt) Siegel; brothers, John (Stella) and Larry (Kathy) Phillip; sister-in-law, Barbara Phillip; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tom Phillip.
Visitation 12 until 3 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Midway Village following visitation. Memorials may be given to Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, IL 61107 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
