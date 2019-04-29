|
|
James "Jim" E. Phillip 1938—2019
James "Jim" E. Phillip, 80 of Rockford, passed away April 24, 2019 in his home. Born September 4, 1938 in Rockford; the son of Paul and Mary Jane (Schlenk) Phillip. He married Kathleen M. Swanson on September 9, 1961 in Rockford.
A life-long resident of Rockford, Jim was the owner and president of Office Copy Products Inc. for 32 years. He was a graduate of St. Thomas High School and attended John Carroll University.
An avid golfer, Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan; Jim enjoyed photography, woodworking, bird watching, telling corny jokes, volunteering at Crimson Ridge and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Kay Phillip; children, Daniel (Brenda) Phillip, Mary Phillip, Marge Nania and Ed (Amy) Phillip; grandchildren, Johnny Phillip, Anna Phillip, Nate Nania, Isaiah and Aubrey Phillip; sisters, Sister MaryAnn Phillip, Margaret (Richard) Bachrodt and Kathy (Kurt) Siegel; brothers, John (Stella) and Larry (Kathy) Phillip; sister-in-law, Barbara Phillip; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tom Phillip.
Visitation 12 until 3 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Midway Village following visitation. Memorials may be given to Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, IL 61107 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019