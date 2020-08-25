James E. Zimmerman 1932—2020
James E. Zimmerman was born Thanksgiving Day Nov. 24, 1932 to Barbara (Maynard) and Raymond Patterson. He joined an older brother Robert, Millie and Martha. He died Tuesday August 18, 2020 as a result of renal failure and coronary heart disease. He was surrounded by family. In July of 1934, his mother died after the birth of her fifth child Beverly. Due to economic times and the death of his mother, the four older children were taken to Nebraska Children's Home. At the age of 4 and a half, Jim was adopted by Ray and Carol Zimmerman in Omaha, NE. His entire name was changed to James E. Zimmerman. His new family moved from Omaha to Montana to Seattle, WA. where he went to school and belonged to a Drum and Bugle Corp. In early 1950, he learned about all his siblings and their whereabouts in the Midwest. In 1952, he met and married Bernell Groebner and settled in Genoa/Marengo area where he farmed. He took flying lessons from 1959-1961. In 1960, on his way to his first family reunion, he located his biological father by knocking on his front door and inviting him to the reunion. Jim was a ham radio operator and served during the Belvidere tornado in 1967. In 1973 after a serious industrial accident, he moved to the Rockford/ Belvidere area. In 1976, he married Judy Johnson and purchased an established appliance repair business, Home Appliance Service. He serviced the local area for 25 plus years. After selling his business, Jim continued to work part time with the new owner as well as part time with Market Day and Todd Transit. Jim enjoyed conversation with everyone he met; he never met a stranger. Jim and Judy enjoyed boating, fishing, wildlife, and nature in general at their cottage for over 35 years, located in Hustisford, WI. Jim is survived by his wife Judy of 44 years; daughters Gloria (Glen) Watrud Brodhead, WI; Dianna Zimmerman Davis Junction; step-sons Dan(Teresa) Johnson Rockford; Chris(Denise) Johnson Machesney Park. Grandchildren Amanda Schoen Brodhead, WI, Kyle Johnson Grass Valley, CA, Jay Johnson Rockford, Adam Johnson Milwaukee, WI; Sarah Hauser Madison WI; Rachel (Andrew)Hendrickson Roscoe; Zachary (Meranda) Nesmith Rockford. Great grandchildren Nick (Jenni Boul) Nyman Brodhead, WI; Harli (Kyle) Kampert Belvidere; Cierra Schoen Warren IL; Lily (Bryton) Thompson, Sterling IL; Bentlei Hauser Brodhead, WI and Evelyn Hendrickson Roscoe; sisters Beverly Nichols Victoria, TX; Millie Rinne Lincoln, NE; In-laws Jim and Carol Liedberg Sun City FL; Nephews Doug (Sherri) Liedberg and daughter Andrea Holland OH; Ron (Kasey) Liedberg and their children Grace and Alex Orlando FL. Predeceased by granddaughter Amy Woollums, parents, brother Robert, sister Martha and brother-in-law Charles Nichols. The family wishes to thank Swedish American Heart Hospital staff, DaVita Roxbury Dialysis, Heartland Hospice, and Pastor Jane McChesney of First Lutheran church. And the many friends that have blessed Jim over the years. A private family graveside service was held on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at Arlington Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church 225 S. 3rd St Rockford, IL 61104. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com