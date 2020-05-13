|
James Everett 1963—2020
James Calvin Everett of Rockford departed this earthly life May 6, 2020. He was born October 7, 1963 in Jackson, MS; the son of Nathaniel and Almer Everett. James lived in Rockford most of his life coming from North Carolina. He married the former Kimberly Love, October 21, 2015. James was employed by Chrysler Corporation 14 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. James was a member of Deliverance Crusader. He graduated from West High School later to attend Rasmussen College.
James leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Kimberly Curry; three daughters, Ternita, Jaymeika and Lameika Everett and Amber Simms; two sons Terrius Gaines and James Everett Jr; 9 grandchildren; father Nathaniel Everett; three stepchildren, Karanycia (Roary) Price, Nykkia and Tony Curry; sisters, Donna (Don) Givens, Mary, Mattie and Caroline Everett; and brothers, Charles (Michelle) Everett, Charles (Kim) Peoples and Roy Lee Everett; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother.
Moving visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020