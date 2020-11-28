James "Jim" G. Grindley 1928—2020
James "Jim" G. Gridley, 92, of Rockford, IL passed away on November 21, 2020. Born August 16, 1928 in Rockford, IL, the son of Everett O. and Mary (Cole) Gridley, Jim joined the U. S Navy when he was 17, earning a World War II Victory Ribbon. He then went on to graduate from West High School and briefly attended Bradley University. Jim married Phyllis Dickmann on September 6, 1950. They began their family and he started a long and successful career as a carpenter, building over 40 homes and working for commercial construction companies. Jim was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. He was a longtime member of Carpenters Local 792, and visited jobsites often after his retirement. He was easily recognizable in his red truck. Jim enjoyed watching trains and the circus, was an avid Cubs and Bears fan, walked every day, and enjoyed reading the newspaper and trade publications.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Stan) Johnson; son, Bill (Viki) Gridley; grandchildren, Carrie (John) Jurgensmeire, Ted Gridley, Stuart (Beth) Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, and Catherine Johnson; step-grandchildren, Rick (Kristen) Brown, and Heather Rodriguez; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Carlson and numerous nieces and nephews . He is predeceased by his parents; beloved wife, Phyllis in 2016; son, Jimmy in 2019; brothers and sisters in law, Dick (Sue), Ev (Helen), Bill (Lea), and Bob (Dorothy) Gridley and sisters and brothers in law, Marge (Len) Fulton and Jan (Lish) Rice.
A walk thru visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103. Funeral Service will be private. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery, 1011 Auburn Street, Rockford, IL 61103. Those in attendance at any event will be required to wear a mask and social distance. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory.
.