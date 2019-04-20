|
James G. Peterson 1925—2019
James G. (Jim) Peterson passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15th at the age of 94. With him was his son, Jim. Jim was born in Beloit, WI on March 31, 1925. His parents were James G. Peterson II, originally of LaCrosse, WI and Anne Genzrick Peterson of Beloit. Following the unexpected death of his father before the age of 3, his mother moved to the San Francisco bay area to be near family there. Subsequently, she met and married M.R. (Dick) Long who became the father Jim knew. Following along he was blessed with two brothers, Peter (Jan) Long, now of Hansville, WA and Michael (Lisa) Long, now of Bozeman, MT and his sister, Patricia Long Campau, now of S. Lake Tahoe, CA, who all succeed him. Jim loved hunting and fishing as a young man which he learned from his father, Dick Long, along with carpentry. He was a good athlete and played football and basketball at San Leandro, CA High School, where he graduated at the age of 17. Following graduation in 1942, he briefly attended San Jose State University until his subsequent enlistment in the Navy for WWII. He underwent basic training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center in Chicago. While there, he connected with his parents' former Midwestern friends and family and was able to visit with his grandfather, James G. Peterson, from LaCrosse, WI. The Navy sent him to V-12 School at the University of Colorado, where he played both football and basketball while studying there. In order to get to the war sooner, he left the V-12 program and was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid CV-11. He joined the ship at Hampton, VA and served aboard for over 2 years as a Seaman First Class.
Following his discharge in 1946, Jim returned to CA and joined Pacific Bell Telephone, first as a Lineman and then as a Commercial Representative. However, during the war and subsequently he had been corresponding with Gloria Johnson of Rockford, IL whose parents were old, close friends of his mother and his father, James Gerald Peterson. In 1948 he traveled to Rockford to be with Gloria and they married that year. They lived their lives together in Rockford for 58 years, raising two sons, Jim and Mark until Gloria's passing in 2006. Jim worked 39 years for Barber-Colman Company, retiring in 1987. Almost all of those years he was the B.C.A. (Barber-Colman Association) Secretary, responsible for working with an employee board to plan and execute a wide variety of athletic and social activities for employees and their families that were a benefit of working for the company. He was the first C.I.R.A. (Certified Industrial Recreation Administrator) in the Rockford area. B-C's athletics teams were very successful in the Rockford Industrial Athletic Association (R.I.A.A) for many years. There was always a company picnic every summer that used all of Sinnissippi Park and provided rides, food, ice cream and soft drink, hourly attendance prize drawings for gifts, an RIAA baseball or softball game, races and games for all the children and ending with an enormous firework show at dusk. In the winter Jim would put together a Christmas Party/Show for employees and children at the Coronado Theatre. They would have dog acts, jugglers, acrobats and cartoons. Every child would also receive a gift. They filled the Coronado Theater twice in the evening to accommodate all the families. Additionally, Jim was responsible for all company cafeterias and vending services at what would become 3 large plants in Rockford by the late 60's. The company provided subsidized meals for thousands of employees per day over multiple shifts. Lastly, Jim was one of the founders of the Barber-Colman Credit Union, which over many years has become the Rock Valley Credit Union. In addition to love of family, Jim was an avid golfer. He and his golf partner won the Barber-Colman First Flight Golf League. He also won the Northern Wisconsin Open tournament in 1964. While a member of Mauh Nah Tee See Country club he shot a 64 which stands as his lowest round. He continued to play until the age of 92.
Jim and Gloria also had a small summer home on the Chippewa Flowage, near Hayward, WI for over 30 years. It was a favorite spot for family and friends to gather for fishing, boating, water-skiing and lots of great food.
One of the most important influences in his life was his religion. His mother and father, Anne and Dick Long became Christian Scientist in the 1930's and he was raised in the religion. He was a member of the Mother Church, the First Church of Christ Scientist in Boston, Massachusetts as well as the Branch Church here in Rockford for most of his life. "Class Taught", he served as First Reader three times. He also served on the local church Board of Directors. He assisted his wife Gloria, as they ran the Christian Science Reading Room for over 20 years. Jim was predeceased by his wife, Gloria in 2006 and his son, Mark in 2016. He is survived by his son, Jim (Lisa) in Rockford, IL. he has four grandchildren, Emily (Anish) Peterson Wadhwa in Ann Arbor, MI, James G. (Melissa) Peterson V in Encinitas, CA, Sarah Peterson in Las Vegas, NV and Matthew Peterson in Austin, TX. He also has five great-grandchildren, Lilia and Bodhi Wadhwa in Ann Arbor, MI and James Guthrie, Corrina and Otis Peterson in Encinitas, CA. As mentioned earlier he is survived by two brothers, Pete and Mike Long and his sister, Patricia Campau.
There will be no funeral services. Family appreciated any condolences sent to Jim and Lisa Peterson in Rockford, IL or through olsonfh.com. No flowers please. Memorials to the First Church of Christ Scientist in Rockford, IL or your choice. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019