James Gill
1952 - 2020
James L. Gill, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 10, 2020. He was born April 18, 1952 in Strong, Arkansas the son Andy and Minnie Gill. James lived in Rockford since 1972 coming from Arkansas. He was employed as a laborer by National Grey Iron and Rockford Metro Centre. James was a member of Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church where he served as an faithful Usher. He attended schools in Arkansas.
James leaves to cherish many memories, daughter Tianna (Steve) Huston; two grandsons, Asante and Dmeriqois Gill; sister, Mary Gary ; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, six brothers and two sisters and grandson, Hugh Jones Jr.
Moving visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Private services will be held at 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
