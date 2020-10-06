1/1
James Gillam
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Gillam 1923—2020
James S. Gillam, 96, of Machesney Park IL passed away 10/3/2020. He was born on 11/30/1923 to Catherine Gillam in Charleston, South Carolina. James honorably served his country in the United States Army. He faithfully served his community as a life member of the VFW and his dedication led him to be awarded the title of VFW State Commander. James honored his fellow veterans and volunteered his free time to perform military honors at various cemeteries in the Rockford Area. James spent the majority of his employment history at Rockford Clutch as a Machinist. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his loving wife; Carole Gillam, children; Earnest "Boots" Gillam, Gloria (Gary) Morgan, stepchildren; Robin (Dave) Swaziek, Diane (Greg) Wall, Kristen Mitchell, and David (Renee) Daily, grandchildren; Michelle Robertson, Rodney Morgan, Jim (Heidi) Morgan, Amber (Jerramie) Gillam, and Eric Gillam, as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren, he is also survived by his beloved dog; BO
He is predeceased by his late wife; Naomi Gillam, his son; Robert Gillam, and his mother; Catherine and step father; Joe Byron.
A limited walk through visitation is scheduled for Friday, 10/9/2020 from 5-7PM at Sunset Funeral home. 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. A live streamed funeral service for James will be made available at 10AM 10/10/2020 at https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneralHomeIL/





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved