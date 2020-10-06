James Gillam 1923—2020
James S. Gillam, 96, of Machesney Park IL passed away 10/3/2020. He was born on 11/30/1923 to Catherine Gillam in Charleston, South Carolina. James honorably served his country in the United States Army. He faithfully served his community as a life member of the VFW and his dedication led him to be awarded the title of VFW State Commander. James honored his fellow veterans and volunteered his free time to perform military honors at various cemeteries in the Rockford Area. James spent the majority of his employment history at Rockford Clutch as a Machinist. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his loving wife; Carole Gillam, children; Earnest "Boots" Gillam, Gloria (Gary) Morgan, stepchildren; Robin (Dave) Swaziek, Diane (Greg) Wall, Kristen Mitchell, and David (Renee) Daily, grandchildren; Michelle Robertson, Rodney Morgan, Jim (Heidi) Morgan, Amber (Jerramie) Gillam, and Eric Gillam, as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren, he is also survived by his beloved dog; BO
He is predeceased by his late wife; Naomi Gillam, his son; Robert Gillam, and his mother; Catherine and step father; Joe Byron.
A limited walk through visitation is scheduled for Friday, 10/9/2020 from 5-7PM at Sunset Funeral home. 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. A live streamed funeral service for James will be made available at 10AM 10/10/2020 at https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneralHomeIL/