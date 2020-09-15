1/1
James H. Behrensmeyer
James H. Behrensmeyer 1957—2020
James H. Behrensmeyer, 63, passed away surrounded by his loving family September 13, 2020. Born on June 9, 1957 in Quincy, Illinois to Raymond G. and Kathryn H. (Terwelp) Behrensmeyer. A 1979 graduate of Quincy University he went on to marry the love of his life, Marilyn Sutton on July 14, 1979. Joining the Boy Scouts after having two boys, James was a proud Scoutmaster and received many awards while becoming a board member. He was also a proud chairman with OSF St. Anthony Medical Center Foundation. He also enjoyed reading, crocheting, and spending time outside whether that be camping and fishing or traveling to various places. He will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife of 41 years, Marilyn; his two sons Christopher (Rose) and Timothy (Madeline) Behrensmeyer; grandchildren A.J. and Jameson Behrensmeyer; siblings Michael Behrensmeyer, Robert (Mary Jo) Behrensmeyer, Andrew (Amy) Behrensmeyer and Julia (Paul) Goerlich; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and two beloved cats, Cabbage and Oreo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jeanne Behrensmeyer-Harroun and sister-in-law Chris Behrensmeyer. A funeral service will take place for James on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, Illinois 61108. A walk through visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, masks and social distancing required. Burial will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Quincy, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
