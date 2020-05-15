Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Arlington Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for James Martinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Martinson


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Martinson Obituary
James H. Martinson 1933—2020
James H. Martinson, 86, of Rockford, passed away May 11, 2020 in his home. Born in Rockford on October 30, 1933, the son of Oscar and Maude (Cole) Martinson. Jim graduated from East High School, class of 1951 and married Joanne M. Smith on November 14, 1953; she predeceased him March 12, 2013. Jim was a veteran of the US Army. He worked as the operations manager at K Mart Stores, retiring in 1995. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He is survived by his children, Cynthia (Chuck Renaud) Martinson of Rockford, Kathleen (William) Olson of Caledonia, Jeffrey (Jackie) Martinson of Kaufman, Texas and Rebecca (Tom) Maier of Winnebago; grandchildren, Kyle Olson, Kayla (Tyler) Dahlstrand, Jamie (Roger) Menchaca, Justin (Amanda) Martinson, Shane Maier (Eraina Edwards) and Jessica Maier (Tyler Keane); great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ellie, Eli, Julia, Ivy, Addison, and McKenna; and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by his sisters, Kathryn Spearing and Frances Patterson; and brother, John Martenson.
Private graveside service in Arlington Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -