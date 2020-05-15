|
|
James H. Martinson 1933—2020
James H. Martinson, 86, of Rockford, passed away May 11, 2020 in his home. Born in Rockford on October 30, 1933, the son of Oscar and Maude (Cole) Martinson. Jim graduated from East High School, class of 1951 and married Joanne M. Smith on November 14, 1953; she predeceased him March 12, 2013. Jim was a veteran of the US Army. He worked as the operations manager at K Mart Stores, retiring in 1995. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. He is survived by his children, Cynthia (Chuck Renaud) Martinson of Rockford, Kathleen (William) Olson of Caledonia, Jeffrey (Jackie) Martinson of Kaufman, Texas and Rebecca (Tom) Maier of Winnebago; grandchildren, Kyle Olson, Kayla (Tyler) Dahlstrand, Jamie (Roger) Menchaca, Justin (Amanda) Martinson, Shane Maier (Eraina Edwards) and Jessica Maier (Tyler Keane); great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ellie, Eli, Julia, Ivy, Addison, and McKenna; and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by his sisters, Kathryn Spearing and Frances Patterson; and brother, John Martenson.
Private graveside service in Arlington Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020