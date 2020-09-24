1/1
James Howard
1948 - 2020
James Howard 1948—2020
James Will Howard, of Rockford departed this earthly life September 19, 2020. He was born October 28, 1948 in Sallis, MS the son of Henry and Rosie Lee Howard. James lived in Rockford since 1967 coming from Sallis. He was employed as an assembler by Chrysler Corporation 41 years before retiring. James was a veteran of the US Army. He attended Hope Fellowship. James graduated from Longcreek High School.
James leaves to cherish many loving memories, two sons, Jamie (Karen) Dainty and James L. Howard; daughter, Nina Howard-Gulley; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter; six sisters, Ruthelma (Robert) Bruce, Luevelma Frazier, Rozene (Emmett) Collins, Earlie Mae Howard Mayrene Anderson and Essie Parham; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; one sister and three brothers.
Moving visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00a.m. Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Private services may be viewed on our face book page at 12:00 noon.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
