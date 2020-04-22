|
|
James Jackson 1939—2020
James A. Jackson, 80, passed away Sunday morning April 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side. James was born December 26, 1939 in Decatur, IL to John N. Jackson and Arissa Jackson. James graduated from West High School class of 1958. After high school, he joined the Marine Corps Reserve. James worked at Rockford Powertrain where he retired after 32 years. After retirement, James became a realtor for Dickerson and Nieman for fifteen years. He was a member of the Amcore Board and Midway Village Board. James was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church.
James married Irma (Chris) Jackson, the love of his life, on August 16, 1974 in Rockford, IL. James was an avid reader of James Patterson mystery books. He and his sisters had many conversations about their readings. James was a passionatesports fan. He loved Lebron James and he enjoyed cheering on his grandnephew, Jameson Stacy, at his flag football and basketball games.
James is survived by his wife, Irma Chris; his son, Keith F. Jackson (Zenia), Kenosha, WI; daughter, Pamela R. Jackson, Chicago, IL; granddaughter, Myracle S. Jackson, Rockford, IL; sisters, Ermma Pope, Rockford, IL, Evelyn Denny, Chicago, IL and Carolyn Eloby, Chicago, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Collins and Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. Fifth St., Rockford, IL. Due to the coronavirus this will be a moving visitation. No one will be able to sit or gather and no greeting will be received. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and gloves. Share online memories and condolences at collinsandstonefh.com. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020