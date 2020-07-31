James Kretsinger 1939—2020James D. Kretsinger was born on May 25, 1939 in Leaf River, Illinois to Virgil Kretsinger and Bertha Dixon. Jim received his diploma from Belvidere High School. In 1958 Jim joined the Air Force; serving until 1962. Jim married the love of his life, Barbara Buss in 1966. He worked as a machine assembler for many years in the Rockford area as well as being a volunteer firefighter for Harlem, Roscoe, and North Park. Jim enjoyed going to get his afternoon coffee, fishing and gardening. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them. Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara Kretsinger; children, Jason (Eldena Brown) Kretsinger and Wade (Brooklyn) Kretsinger; grandchildren, Kylie, Chloe, Shane, Reid, Brady and Peyton; great grandchild Christopher; step brother, Tom Dixon; many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Kretsinger; mother, Bertha Dixon and step father Bob Dixon. A Celebration of Life Walk Through Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115).