James L. Alley 1941—2019
James L. Alley, 77, of Indian Trail, NC passed away at Lake Park Nursing Home on May 9, 2019. Jim was born November 18, 1941 in Golconda, IL to the late Roy and Ethel Alley. He graduated from West High School in Rockford, IL, and then spent 6 years in the U.S. Army. After his service to his country, Jim spent over 40 years in car sales.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 3 sisters and his wife of 32 years, Judy Swift Alley. He is survived by his sisters Ruby Alley and Evelyn Leonard; children Candice Alley Powell, Sara Armstrong (Joshua), Michael Alley and Coreena Frashefski (Garner); grandchildren Stratton and Savannah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim will be remembered as a great father and grandfather and a terrific family man. He always had a smile on his face and loved a good joke. He also loved working his yard, building things and playing pool.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 17 from 1 - 2 PM, with funeral service at 2 PM, at Heritage Funeral Home-Weddington Chapel, and burial to follow at Forest Lawn East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Candice Powell, c/o Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr, Matthews, NC 28104. Online guestbook available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2019