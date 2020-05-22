|
James L. Carlson 1940—2020
James L. Carlson, 79, of Rockford, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born on September 5, 1940, in Rockford, he was the youngest son of Elmer and Ruth (Linden) Carlson. He graduated from East High School in 1958 and went to work as a plumber at Elmer Carlson & Sons with this father and brothers. James (Jim) married the love of his life Donna Anderson on December 4, 1976. He was a devoted husband and father who loved spending weekends at the family's cabin at Lake Ripley, Wis., attending various sporting events for his children and grandchildren, and spending time with family. Jim was a gentle giant with a warm smile and a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed attending church at First Free, eating breakfast at Nori's, and spending as much time as he could with his wife. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Amanda Carlson, Andrea (Tom) Farone, Dana (Jason) Vaughn, Kristin (Dean) Bice, Greg (Shelley) Carlson; grandchildren, Adrian and Hadley Farone, Ryan and Keagan Carlson, Remy and Logan Bice; sister Doris Fagerstrom; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers Les, Roger, Gerald, and Richard.
Graveside Service will be held at 2:15 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Arlington Memorial Park; 6202 Charles St., Rockford. Memorial may be made to the . To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020