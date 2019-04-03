|
|
James L. McKnight 1929—2019
James L. McKnight, of Rockford, passed away March 31, 2019, in Madison, WI. Born October 9, 1929 in Sublette; son of William Earl and Alice (Fetzer) McKnight. He married Joyce Frantz on April 2, 1954 in Monroe Center.
Jim grew up working with his parents on the family farm. He was the former owner of Byron Materials and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150. Jim was also a land developer, zoning land for development throughout the area.
His passions were building mining equipment and spending time with his family, especially his wife of 65 years.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce McKnight; children, Carl (Patti) McKnight, Sue McKnight and Louise Yancy; daughter-in-law, Dawn McKnight; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Kathy and Mark; sister, Luella; brothers, Richard and Kenneth.
Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment in Monroe Center Cemetery, Monroe Center. Condolences may be submitted at ww.fitzgeraldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019