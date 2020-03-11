|
James L. Minnick 1935—2020
James Lawrence Minnick was born in Rockford, Illinois on August 30, 1935 to Daniel and Josephine (Illi) Minnick. As a young man, he enjoyed sports, playing on a baseball team with the men whom he worked with on a company team. He was a Chicago Cubs fan. For most of his life, he worked as a tradesman in the construction community. He was the kind of guy who liked to help other people. He is survived by his sister, Lois Minnick Wiggs and brother, Donald (Helen) Minnick; as well as several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his niece Patti Huff for all of her help. He is predeceased by his Minnick brothers, Willis, Alton, Daniel, Clayton, Robert, and Roy; sister, Catherine Minnick Carlston. He has requested no visitation or funeral services.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020