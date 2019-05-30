|
James Lewis McCaw 1949—2019
James Lewis McCaw, 70, of Rockford died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born on February 24, 1949 in Rockford; son of Lewis and Dorothy (McCray) McCaw. Jim spent most of his childhood and youth in Southern California. Graduated from Charter Oaks High School in Charter Oak, CA. Married Diane Conkling in 1969, she predeceased him on November 10, 1982. He then married Ruth Auchstetter Niemeier in 1983. Jim worked for American Family Agency for 35 years, until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of the Vulcan Riders Owners Club (motorcycle group) and Delphi Kawasaki Borderline Cruisers. Jim served on boards throughout the years for Northern Illinois Hospice Association and Montessori Learning Center. He also served as a security manager for On The Waterfront for many years. He was an avid fan of Donald Duck hence the nickname "Duck". Jim was a father figure and mentor to many bonus children and never met a person that walked away a stranger.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth; sons, Bradley L. McCaw of Rockford, Brett R. (Nelia) McCaw of Carnegie, PA; daughter, Dawn M. McCaw (David Stickels) of Chino Valley, AZ; daughter-in-law, April Lowther; grandchildren, Jaykob, Jameson and Jayce Stickels, Gianna McCaw, Joseph and Anna-Theresa McCaw; brothers-in-law, Robert and Paul Conkling; sister-in-law, Jan (Tom) Bukowksi; nieces and nephews and many great and loving friends. Predeceased by his parents; baby sister, Diane Elaine; wife, Diane; mother-in-law, Helen Conkling; parents-in-law, Bob and Doris Auchstetter.
Memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103 with Reverend William R. Wentink officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, for a memorial to be established at a later date. To express condolences online, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to June 1, 2019