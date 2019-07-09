Home

POWERED BY

Services
Genandt Funeral Home
602 N Elida St
Winnebago, IL 61088
(815) 335-2321
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Genandt Funeral Home
602 N Elida St
Winnebago, IL 61088
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Louis "Jim" Stahl


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Louis "Jim" Stahl Obituary
James "Jim" Louis Stahl
1952—2019
James "Jim" Louis Stahl, 66, of Seward, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at home in Seward. He was born August 17, 1952 in Rockford the son Lloyd and Iris Louise (Watts) Stahl. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1970. Jim was the Seward Township Road Commissioner, a job he loved and prior to that he worked for the Winnebago County Highway Department. Prior to working for the township and county Jim worked on the Beuth Farms and before that was a carpenter for Rittmeyer Construction. He was an outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.
Jim is survived by his sisters, Pat (John) Matlock of Leaf River, Vicki Taylor of Riverview, FL, Judy Salgado of Rockford, Candy Paluzzi of Rockford; brothers, Ed (Susan) Stahl of Rockford, Carl (Lisa) Stahl of Winnebago; several nephews and nieces; special friend, Paul (Kelsey) Beuth and their daughter Claire Beuth of Leaf River.
Jim is predeceased by his parents; nephew, Michael Stahl; great-niece, Jessenia Ramirez.
Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Private interment at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery near Pecatonica. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the Seward Historical Society and Seward Congregational Church. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now