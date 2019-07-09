|
James "Jim" Louis Stahl
1952—2019
James "Jim" Louis Stahl, 66, of Seward, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at home in Seward. He was born August 17, 1952 in Rockford the son Lloyd and Iris Louise (Watts) Stahl. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1970. Jim was the Seward Township Road Commissioner, a job he loved and prior to that he worked for the Winnebago County Highway Department. Prior to working for the township and county Jim worked on the Beuth Farms and before that was a carpenter for Rittmeyer Construction. He was an outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.
Jim is survived by his sisters, Pat (John) Matlock of Leaf River, Vicki Taylor of Riverview, FL, Judy Salgado of Rockford, Candy Paluzzi of Rockford; brothers, Ed (Susan) Stahl of Rockford, Carl (Lisa) Stahl of Winnebago; several nephews and nieces; special friend, Paul (Kelsey) Beuth and their daughter Claire Beuth of Leaf River.
Jim is predeceased by his parents; nephew, Michael Stahl; great-niece, Jessenia Ramirez.
Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Private interment at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery near Pecatonica. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the Seward Historical Society and Seward Congregational Church. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019