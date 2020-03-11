|
James M. Emery 1943—2020
James Merritt Emery, 76, of Rockford passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving daughters after a brave battle against cancer on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born August 5, 1943 in Walker, MN. Son of Lawrence and Madge (Curtis) Emery. Veteran of the United States Navy aboard the USS Boxer having served during the Vietnam War. United in marriage to Delores "DeDe" Arline Dale on December 29, 1968 in Rockford. She predeceased him on December 5, 2017. Worked as a Cement Mason for Lamont Emery & Sons Construction for several years. James found enjoyment in reading, the outdoors, watching football and golf. Above all any time spent with his family including his cherished pet cats was time well spent. Survived by his daughters, Dorothy Pedersen, Denise (Richard) Gladue; grandchildren, Christopher (Alicia Flowers) Pedersen, Richard Gladue Jr, Michael Pedersen, Amber (Seth) Miner, Kimberley Gladue, Amanda Gladue; great-grandchildson, Jeremy Pedersen; siblings, Iris Bullion, Virginia Emery, Warren Emery. Predeceased by his parents; spouse; siblings, Bob, Lamont, Vincent, Jack, Francis, Bernice, Coral and Marlene. Family wishes to thank Northern Illinois Hospice, Donna Jacobson and Rainy Rodriguez for their loving care. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial following Military Honors in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Northern Illinois Hospice or Noah's Arc. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020