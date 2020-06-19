James M. Willfong
1931 - 2020
James M. Willfong 1931—2020
James M. Willfong, 89, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19. Born May 18, 1931 in Rockford, IL, son of Glenn and Ruth E. (Miller) Willfong. Jim married Helen J. (Weingartner) Longhenry on June 27, 1964 in Rockford and they spent 51 years together enjoying travel and their gardens that were his pride and joy. A lifelong resident of Rockford, Jim served 2 years in the US Army during the Korean War. He spent most of his professional life as a QA inspector for Sundstrand and White-Sundstrand Corporations and retired from Arnold Engineering in Marengo, IL.
Jim is survived by 3 step-sons, John (Carol) Longhenry of Rockford, Raymond (Dianna) Longhenry of Grinnell, IA, and Roger Longhenry of Portland, OR; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Muffin, who will remain as a mascot at Crimson Pointe. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Helen; stepson, Alan Longhenry; and grandson, Gary Longhenry.
The family extends its appreciation to the medical staff and workers at Mercy Health on N. Rockton Ave. and to his friends at Crimson Pointe. A private burial service will take place in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
