James "Jimmy" Marchese
1953 - 2020
James "Jimmy" Marchese, 66, of Loves Park, IL died peacefully at home on June 9, 2020. He was born in Rockford, IL to Charles and Frances (Giamalva) Marchese on October 26, 1953.
He was employed as a machinist and in later years as a painter. He enjoyed many hours of bird watching from his porch and took great pride in his home and garden. He was an active member of the American Lombardi and Verdi Clubs.
He was loved and will be dearly missed by his sons James (SunMe), Joseph (Carla)
and Jeffrey (Carrie). Grandchildren Ceijae, Caleb, Valerie, Felix, Natalie, Brayden, Derek and Isabella. His mother Frances and siblings Sue (Steve) Sondgeroth, Linda (Ted) Schuler, Anne (Jim) Wegman and Chuck (Leanne) Marchese and many extended family; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Special friends Vicky, Michelle, Pat and Ray.
Thank you, Jeffrey, for your tender care of your father. Special thanks to Dr. Joseph Vicari and Serenity Hospice for their care, compassion, and uplifting support during his illness.
There will be a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery 8616 W. State Rd., Winnebago, IL on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family. www.statelinecremations.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
